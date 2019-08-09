Seoul calls for prompt operation of inter-Korean joint military committee
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Friday called on North Korea to implement an agreement to form a joint military committee with the South after Pyongyang lashed out at Seoul for escalating tensions by holding military exercises with the United States.
On Thursday, North Korea said Seoul could "pay dearly" for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, claiming that the allies' combined drill is "blocking the development of the inter-Korean relations."
Following the criticism, the unification ministry said the government's stance remains unchanged that the agreements signed between the two Koreas should be fully implemented to establish peace on the peninsula.
"In order to move military confidence-building efforts forward, it is necessary for the South and the North to cooperate, such as putting an inter-Korean military joint committee ... into operation at an early date," deputy ministry spokesperson Kim Eun-han told a regular press briefing.
The two sides agreed to establish the committee as part of a military tension reduction deal last year.
On Tuesday, North Korea fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, the fourth such launch in less than two weeks.
In a report carried by the North's state media the next day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the launch was a warning against the joint military drill.


