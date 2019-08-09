FM Kang, Secretary Esper meet, no discussions on defense cost sharing
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with new U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in Seoul Friday, but the issue of defense cost-sharing between the two countries didn't come up, a Seoul official said.
The allies face yet another round of negotiations later this year on Seoul's share of the cost of stationing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), as U.S. President Donald Trump is seen as heaping pressure on the Asian ally to pay more.
"There was no mention by Secretary Esper regarding the sharing of the defense cost," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Esper arrived here on Thursday for a two-day visit as part of his Asia trip that includes stops in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Mongolia.
Trump tweeted Wednesday that talks have begun to increase Seoul's financial contribution to the USFK, and that Seoul has agreed to pay "substantially more money."
The foreign ministry here said that official negotiations on the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), a defense cost-sharing deal, have yet to begin, let alone any agreement on its contribution to the USFK for next year. It stressed that the two sides have agreed to conduct their negotiations in a "reasonable and fair" way.
After the 30-minute closed-door talks with the foreign minister, Esper tweeted that he and Kang discussed "our shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific."
Seoul and Washington have recently been seeking common ground between their flagship external policy initiatives -- the New Southern Policy and the Indo-Pacific Strategy -- to promote regional cooperation and stability.
Seoul's New Southern Policy seeks to deepen economic and diplomatic cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and India, while the Indo-Pacific Strategy seeks to secure freedom of action in global commons in maritime and other domains.
After his talks with Kang, the Pentagon chief met South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-doo, where he reaffirmed the "ironclad" alliance as the "linchpin of peace and security" on the peninsula and in Northeast Asia.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
2
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
U.S. recommends S. Korea, Japan find 'creative' solutions to trade dispute
-
5
(LEAD) PM says Japan 'crossed line' with removal of S. Korea from whitelist
-
1
N. Korea warns Seoul will 'pay dearly' for escalating tensions
-
2
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. defense chief arrives in S. Korea
-
5
Police raid company behind Ronaldo saga