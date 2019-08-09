Lotte Shopping turns to black in Q2
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co., the operator of South Korea's biggest department store and a leading discount store, said Friday it swung to the black in the second quarter from a year earlier thanks to its department store business.
The key unit of retail giant Lotte Group posted a net profit of 76.9 billion won (US$63.6 million) on a consolidated basis in the April-June period, compared with a net loss of 214 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory briefing.
Its sales rose 1 percent on-year to 4.46 trillion won in the second quarter, while operating profit advanced 5.7 percent to 91.5 billion won over the cited period, the firm said.
Lotte Shopping said its sales increased despite the toughening competition with online retailers.
Its department store chain, Lotte Department, saw its first-quarter sales slip 0.6 percent on-year to 764 billion won, but its operating profit increased 30.4 percent to 74 billion won.
Lotte Mart, its discount store chain, recorded 1.59 trillion in sales and 1.6 percent on-year growth but suffered an operating loss of 34 billion won, it added.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
2
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to speed up process of taking Japan's export curbs to WTO
-
5
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
U.S. recommends S. Korea, Japan find 'creative' solutions to trade dispute
-
5
(LEAD) PM says Japan 'crossed line' with removal of S. Korea from whitelist
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
N. Korea warns Seoul will 'pay dearly' for escalating tensions
-
3
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense
-
5
(3rd LD) U.S. defense chief arrives in S. Korea