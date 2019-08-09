Heat wave suffocates Korea as typhoons approach Northeast Asia

Lekima, a very strong mid-scale typhoon, was moving north at a speed of 21 kilometers per hour from the sea about 300 km east of Taipei as of 3 a.m. Friday. The typhoon is expected to reach an area about 130 km northwest of Qingdao, a Chinese city on the Shandong Peninsula, at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Its future path after the Shandong Peninsula is not yet known, but rain is forecast in South Korea on Monday and Tuesday under the direct or indirect influence of Lekima.