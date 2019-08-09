Heat wave suffocates Korea as typhoons approach Northeast Asia
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- A scorching heat wave will continue to impact much of South Korea throughout this weekend before giving way to rain early next week under the influence of two typhoons approaching Northeast Asia, weather forecasters said Friday.
With heat wave warnings and advisories in effect nationwide, the daily high temperatures will surge above 35 C in Seoul and most other regions until Sunday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The KMA said it upgraded its heat wave advisory for 10 cities and counties in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, to a heat wave warning as of 11 a.m., saying extremely hot weather above 35 C will persist over this weekend. The mercury already reached 35.1 C in Gapyeong, 34.6 C in Anseong and 34.3 C in Uiwang one hour before noon.
Gyeonggi's provincial government said the number of patients with heat-related illnesses increased to 235 as of Wednesday.
Heat wave warnings and advisories are issued when daytime highs are projected to exceed 35 C and 33 C, respectively, for at least two days. The agency asked that citizens in the regions gripped by sultry weather minimize outdoor activities and drink sufficient water.
Maintenance workers at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, were busy spraying water on the runways, as the runway surface temperature soared to a daily high of 58.5 C Friday afternoon.
Many towns in the mountainous province of Gangwon were also put under heat wave warnings, as the daily high temperatures rose above 35 C in the areas. The daily highs will also surge above 35 C in Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and other parts of the country through this weekend, the KMA said.
Meanwhile, Typhoon Lekima, the ninth of the season, is forecast to make landfall in southern China this weekend before moving over the Shandong Peninsula, just across the Yellow Sea from South Korea's western coast, early next week, the KMA said.
Lekima, a very strong mid-scale typhoon, was moving north at a speed of 21 kilometers per hour from the sea about 300 km east of Taipei as of 3 a.m. Friday. The typhoon is expected to reach an area about 130 km northwest of Qingdao, a Chinese city on the Shandong Peninsula, at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Its future path after the Shandong Peninsula is not yet known, but rain is forecast in South Korea on Monday and Tuesday under the direct or indirect influence of Lekima.
Typhoon Krosa, the season's 10th, is likely to head for Japan, though its exact route still remains uncertain due to its slow moving speed, the agency noted. Krosa was moving east at a speed of 7 km per hour from the sea about 1,030 km northwest of Guam as of 3 a.m.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
2
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
U.S. recommends S. Korea, Japan find 'creative' solutions to trade dispute
-
5
(LEAD) PM says Japan 'crossed line' with removal of S. Korea from whitelist
-
1
N. Korea warns Seoul will 'pay dearly' for escalating tensions
-
2
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. defense chief arrives in S. Korea
-
5
Police raid company behind Ronaldo saga