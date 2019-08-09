KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 8,420 UP 450
CHONGKUNDANG 79,600 DN 200
KCC 224,500 UP 3,000
KISWire 23,700 DN 250
LotteFood 435,500 DN 3,500
SKNetworks 5,140 UP 120
ORION Holdings 15,700 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,600 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 41,050 DN 150
HITEJINRO 20,800 UP 300
Yuhan 220,000 UP 5,500
SLCORP 23,700 UP 1,350
CJ LOGISTICS 137,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 92,100 DN 1,300
KAL 23,950 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 3,990 0
LG Corp. 69,100 UP 500
SsangyongMtr 3,135 DN 20
DaelimInd 99,300 UP 2,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15150 DN100
KiaMtr 43,450 UP 400
Donga Socio Holdings 82,900 UP 2,000
SK hynix 73,300 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 609,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,100 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 245,000 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,100 UP 800
Kogas 39,750 UP 900
Hanwha 21,900 UP 50
DB HiTek 14,150 UP 950
CJ 80,500 DN 5,700
JWPHARMA 24,950 UP 100
LGInt 16,450 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 6,080 UP 150
BoryungPharm 10,850 UP 100
L&L 14,200 UP 150
NamyangDairy 541,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,750 DN 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,300 UP 850
Shinsegae 226,500 DN 5,500
