KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 229,500 DN 500
SGBC 38,400 0
Hyosung 83,900 DN 300
LOTTE 31,550 DN 350
AK Holdings 35,500 DN 750
Binggrae 60,100 DN 400
GCH Corp 19,000 UP 100
LotteChilsung 132,500 DN 6,000
HyundaiMtr 132,500 UP 2,500
AmoreG 55,100 UP 800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,400 DN 250
POSCO 208,500 UP 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 86,900 UP 3,000
SAMSUNG SDS 200,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,200 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,200 UP 40
DB INSURANCE 52,300 DN 900
SamsungElec 43,150 UP 500
NHIS 12,350 UP 150
SK Discovery 22,250 UP 400
LS 42,050 UP 100
GC Corp 103,000 UP 500
GS E&C 32,600 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 247,500 UP 11,500
HankookShellOil 317,000 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 13,700 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,950 UP 150
TaekwangInd 1,094,000 DN 3,000
SBC 15,800 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 25,350 DN 50
TONGYANG 1,550 DN 25
Daesang 21,750 DN 750
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,550 UP 1,450
INNOCEAN 70,300 DN 1,200
SsangyongCement 5,560 UP 30
FOOSUNG 10,400 DN 950
SYC 49,800 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,720 UP 110
KPIC 114,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,340 UP 290
