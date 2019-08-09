KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKC 42,850 DN 1,000
GS Retail 40,600 UP 800
Ottogi 614,000 0
IlyangPharm 20,150 UP 200
DaeduckElec 9,610 DN 50
MERITZ SECU 4,830 UP 165
HtlShilla 79,200 UP 600
Hanmi Science 43,000 UP 1,700
SamsungElecMech 86,200 UP 1,100
Hanssem 63,600 UP 900
KSOE 96,700 UP 2,300
Hanwha Chem 17,200 DN 150
OCI 68,500 DN 100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,750 UP 200
KorZinc 444,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiMipoDock 38,200 UP 450
IS DONGSEO 30,700 UP 150
S-Oil 88,600 DN 1,300
LG Innotek 98,200 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 221,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 42,500 UP 650
KumhoPetrochem 71,800 DN 700
Mobis 243,500 UP 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,400 UP 1,000
HDC HOLDINGS 12,700 DN 250
S-1 105,000 DN 2,000
Hanchem 77,900 DN 900
DWS 35,300 UP 200
UNID 45,750 DN 200
KEPCO 25,200 DN 250
SamsungSecu 36,000 UP 250
SKTelecom 242,000 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 50,200 UP 1,300
HyundaiElev 74,300 UP 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,400 DN 550
Hanon Systems 11,750 UP 250
SK 201,500 UP 500
DAEKYO 6,150 DN 220
GKL 19,400 UP 600
Handsome 30,900 DN 1,300
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
