KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
WJ COWAY 83,000 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 128,000 UP 3,500
IBK 12,700 UP 300
KorElecTerm 63,500 DN 1,200
NamhaeChem 8,480 UP 100
DONGSUH 17,250 DN 150
BGF 5,870 0
SamsungEng 15,300 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 85,400 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,220 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 26,000 UP 150
KT 27,000 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL166500 DN7000
LG Uplus 12,450 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,000 UP 200
KT&G 99,600 UP 1,900
DHICO 5,310 UP 10
LG Display 12,750 DN 250
Kangwonland 29,750 UP 100
NAVER 142,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 132,000 UP 5,000
NCsoft 528,000 UP 8,000
DSME 24,400 UP 200
DSINFRA 5,740 UP 70
DWEC 3,920 UP 10
Donga ST 83,100 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,500 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 248,000 DN 24,000
DongwonF&B 223,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO KPS 30,800 UP 200
LGH&H 1,181,000 UP 21,000
LGCHEM 317,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 17,700 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 88,800 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,400 DN 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,600 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 60,300 UP 700
Celltrion 155,500 UP 1,500
Huchems 22,000 DN 550
(MORE)
