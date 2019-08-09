KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,900 DN 200
KIH 71,300 UP 700
LOTTE Himart 33,500 DN 550
GS 47,850 UP 50
CJ CGV 34,250 0
HYUNDAILIVART 13,850 DN 300
LIG Nex1 27,750 UP 450
FILA KOREA 64,300 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,700 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,265 DN 80
AMOREPACIFIC 125,000 0
LF 23,450 UP 100
JW HOLDINGS 5,080 UP 10
SK Innovation 159,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 21,450 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 39,250 0
Hansae 19,250 UP 800
LG HAUSYS 59,500 UP 2,100
Youngone Corp 34,350 UP 700
KOLON IND 38,600 UP 950
HanmiPharm 288,500 UP 20,500
BNK Financial Group 6,730 UP 40
emart 109,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY288 00 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 47,750 DN 2,450
CUCKOO 117,500 DN 6,000
COSMAX 92,800 DN 700
MANDO 33,950 DN 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 269,500 UP 20,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,750 UP 1,600
Netmarble 90,000 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S309000 UP3500
ORION 81,100 UP 100
BGF Retail 204,000 DN 9,500
SKCHEM 42,600 DN 50
HDC-OP 35,400 DN 50
HYOSUNG HEAVY 32,850 DN 550
WooriFinancialGroup 12,150 UP 50
