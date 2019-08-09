DAEWOONG PHARM 154,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,900 DN 200

KIH 71,300 UP 700

LOTTE Himart 33,500 DN 550

GS 47,850 UP 50

CJ CGV 34,250 0

HYUNDAILIVART 13,850 DN 300

LIG Nex1 27,750 UP 450

FILA KOREA 64,300 UP 700

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,000 UP 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 32,700 DN 100

HANWHA LIFE 2,265 DN 80

AMOREPACIFIC 125,000 0

LF 23,450 UP 100

JW HOLDINGS 5,080 UP 10

SK Innovation 159,500 UP 500

POONGSAN 21,450 UP 150

KBFinancialGroup 39,250 0

Hansae 19,250 UP 800

LG HAUSYS 59,500 UP 2,100

Youngone Corp 34,350 UP 700

KOLON IND 38,600 UP 950

HanmiPharm 288,500 UP 20,500

BNK Financial Group 6,730 UP 40

emart 109,000 DN 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY288 00 UP150

KOLMAR KOREA 47,750 DN 2,450

CUCKOO 117,500 DN 6,000

COSMAX 92,800 DN 700

MANDO 33,950 DN 650

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 269,500 UP 20,000

Doosan Bobcat 35,750 UP 1,600

Netmarble 90,000 UP 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S309000 UP3500

ORION 81,100 UP 100

BGF Retail 204,000 DN 9,500

SKCHEM 42,600 DN 50

HDC-OP 35,400 DN 50

HYOSUNG HEAVY 32,850 DN 550

WooriFinancialGroup 12,150 UP 50

(END)