Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:09 August 09, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Aug. 2 -- Trump says N.K. missile tests do not violate agreement with Kim

6 -- N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea

7 -- N.K. leader says missile launches were 'warning' against S. Korea-U.S. exercise

-- Pompeo says he's 'hopeful' for resumption of talks with N.K. in coming weeks

9 -- N. Korea says its parliament will meet on Aug. 29

-- Esper says U.S. willing to engage diplomatically with N.K., but sanctions will remain
