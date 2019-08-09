Key developments on North Korea this week
All Headlines 16:09 August 09, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Aug. 2 -- Trump says N.K. missile tests do not violate agreement with Kim
6 -- N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea
7 -- N.K. leader says missile launches were 'warning' against S. Korea-U.S. exercise
-- Pompeo says he's 'hopeful' for resumption of talks with N.K. in coming weeks
9 -- N. Korea says its parliament will meet on Aug. 29
-- Esper says U.S. willing to engage diplomatically with N.K., but sanctions will remain
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
2
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
Most Saved
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
U.S. recommends S. Korea, Japan find 'creative' solutions to trade dispute
-
5
(LEAD) PM says Japan 'crossed line' with removal of S. Korea from whitelist
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
N. Korea warns Seoul will 'pay dearly' for escalating tensions
-
3
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense
-
5
(3rd LD) U.S. defense chief arrives in S. Korea