Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea says it tested new multiple rocket launcher system again
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday that it has tested its new rocket system again in launches conducted the previous day under leader Kim Jong-un's supervision.
The firing of "newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system early in the Friday morning" was "aimed to examine" its capabilities, such as flight performance and track control capability, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Kim "expressed great satisfaction over the result of the test-fire," it said.
------------
N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, in an apparent show of force against the ongoing joint military exercise between Seoul and Washington.
The projectiles were fired at 5:24 a.m. and 5:36 a.m. from North Korea's southwestern county of Kwail in South Hwanghae Province, and both flew around 450 kilometers across the peninsula before splashing into the East Sea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
Their maximum altitude was about 37 km, and the top speed was around Mach 6.9, according to the JCS.
------------
N. Korea bristles at S. Korea-U.S. military exercise, warns it could seek 'new road'
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea bristled Tuesday at joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, calling the maneuvers a violation of a series of peace agreements and warning it could seek a "new road" if such hostile moves continue.
A spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry made the remarks in a statement issued shortly after the North fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, the fourth such launch in less than two weeks.
"Although the U.S. and South Korean authorities are playing all sorts of tricks to justify the joint military exercise, its aggressive nature can neither be covered up nor whitewashed in any manner," it said.
------------
N. Korean propaganda outlet urges Seoul to scrap intel-sharing deal with Tokyo
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Tuesday called on South Korea to abrogate its intel-sharing pact with Japan, as Seoul is reviewing whether to keep the deal amid an escalating trade and diplomatic dispute between the two countries over wartime forced labor.
South Korea has hinted at the possibility of scrapping the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) after Japan imposed export restrictions against Seoul and removed the South from its list of trusted trading partners.
In an unnamed contribution, Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda outlets, said the pact is a "stepping stone" to another Japanese invasion of the Korean Peninsula and should be promptly discarded.
------------
N.K. leader says missile launches were 'warning' against S. Korea-U.S. exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the communist nation tested new tactical guided missiles in the firing of two projectiles the previous day as a warning against the joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States.
On Tuesday, North Korea fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, the fourth such launch in less than two weeks. From its southwestern county of Kwail, they flew about 450 kilometers across the northern part of the Korean Peninsula at a maximum altitude of 37 km before landing in the waters, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
"Two tactical guided missiles launched at the operational airfield in the western area of the country flew across the sky over the capital area and the central inland region of the country to precisely hit the targeted islet in the East Sea," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
------------
N. Korean newspaper slams officials over poor fire prevention work
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Thursday lashed out at regional officials for failing to carry out forest fire prevention measures, saying that preventing fires is the most important task in protecting the forest.
Reporting on a series of fires that broke out across the country, the Rodong Sinmun said all efforts should be focused on "protecting the forest, especially preventing the forest fire."
The newspaper also criticized other regions where their officials didn't properly carry out the country's broader reforestation project by not delivering the ruling party's directions or not transplanting seedlings as required.
------------
N. Korea to hold parliament session this month
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament will hold its second meeting of the year later this month, state media reported Friday, spurring speculation about whether key policy changes will be announced during the session.
The 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) will meet in Pyongyang on Aug. 29, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It will be the second time the legislature will have met after 687 new deputies were elected in nationwide polls in March.
The SPA is the highest organ of state power under the constitution, but it actually rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. It usually holds a plenary session in March or April to mainly deal with the budget and cabinet reshuffles.
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
2
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
U.S. recommends S. Korea, Japan find 'creative' solutions to trade dispute
-
5
(LEAD) PM says Japan 'crossed line' with removal of S. Korea from whitelist
-
1
N. Korea warns Seoul will 'pay dearly' for escalating tensions
-
2
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. defense chief arrives in S. Korea
-
5
Police raid company behind Ronaldo saga