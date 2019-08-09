Moon talks with Pentagon chief on alliance, N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in told the visiting U.S. defense secretary Friday that denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang should move forward in tandem with the strengthening of the Seoul-Washington alliance.
Moon greeted the new Pentagon chief, Mark Esper, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. During their half-hour meeting, Moon said he believes Esper is the "right person" to maintain the robust alliance, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
The president was quoted as stressing the need to buttress nuclear talks between North Korea and the U.S. as the alliance "solidifies."
Esper expressed hope for the resumption of Washington's dialogue with Pyongyang at an early date, Ko said.
He cited a June 30 meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ village of Panmunjom, saying it created "room" for the two sides to continue talks.
Moon and Esper agreed on efforts for the "smooth" Washington-to-Seoul transfer of the authority for wartime operational control of South Korean troops, Ko said.
