(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss trilateral security cooperation with Japan: official
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with briefing, details; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and the visiting U.S. defense secretary talked about the significance of trilateral security cooperation involving Japan during their meeting here Friday, Moon's office said.
Mark Esper was on his maiden visit to Seoul as the Pentagon chief. It came at a very sensitive time for three-way security partnerships among the regional powers.
Locked in a trade fight with Japan, South Korea is reviewing whether it's worthwhile to keep a bilateral accord on sharing some military information.
Signed in 2016, the pact is a key element in the tripartite regional defense posture against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. If it's jettisoned, it would undermine their teamwork on security in Northeast Asia. Both Seoul and Tokyo are Washington's top allies in the region, where Beijing and Moscow are apparently trying to bolster their security ties.
Moon and Esper agreed on the need to "resolve" the issue of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) in their half-hour Cheong Wa Dae meeting, but they did not go into details, a presidential official said.
They did not discuss North Korea's recent rocket launches or Seoul's possible role in the U.S.-led campaign to secure free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz either, according to the Cheong Wa Dae official.
The official said the secretary paid a courtesy call on the president and that they had largely an introductory meeting with each other.
Moon, meanwhile, told Esper that denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang should move forward in tandem with the strengthening of the Seoul-Washington alliance.
Moon said he believes Esper is the "right person" to maintain the robust alliance, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a press briefing earlier.
The president was quoted as stressing the need to buttress nuclear talks between North Korea and the U.S. as the alliance "solidifies."
Esper expressed hope for the resumption of Washington's dialogue with Pyongyang at an early date, Ko said.
He cited a June 30 meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ village of Panmunjom, saying it created "room" for the two sides to continue talks.
Moon and Esper agreed on efforts for the "smooth" Washington-to-Seoul transfer of the authority for wartime operational control of South Korean troops, Ko said.
Before meeting with Moon, Esper had a series of talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-doo, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, in Seoul.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
2
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
U.S. recommends S. Korea, Japan find 'creative' solutions to trade dispute
-
5
(LEAD) PM says Japan 'crossed line' with removal of S. Korea from whitelist
-
1
N. Korea warns Seoul will 'pay dearly' for escalating tensions
-
2
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon replaces eight minister-level officials, names new ambassador to U.S.
-
5
(3rd LD) U.S. defense chief arrives in S. Korea