Former Seoul police chief convicted in death of activist farmer

The Seoul High Court meted out the penalty to Goo Eun-soo, who served as commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency from 2014 to 2015, after convicting him of negligent homicide in the death of Beak Nam-ki, who fell unconscious after being shot directly by a police water cannon during an anti-government rally in Seoul in November 2015. The farmer, in his 60s, was in a coma before he died of acute renal failure in September 2016.

