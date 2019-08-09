S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 9, 2019
All Headlines 16:29 August 09, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.200 1.221 -2.1
3-year TB 1.186 1.165 +2.1
10-year TB 1.286 1.270 +1.6
2-year MSB 1.180 1.170 +1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 1.707 1.691 +1.6
91-day CD 1.490 1.490 --
