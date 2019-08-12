S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 12, 2019
All Headlines 16:49 August 12, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.190 1.200 -1.0
3-year TB 1.182 1.186 -0.4
10-year TB 1.285 1.286 -0.1
2-year MSB 1.181 1.180 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.706 1.707 -0.1
91-day CD 1.490 1.490 --
(END)
