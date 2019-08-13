S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 13, 2019
All Headlines 16:35 August 13, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.174 1.190 -1.6
3-year TB 1.150 1.182 -3.2
10-year TB 1.229 1.285 -5.6
2-year MSB 1.150 1.181 -3.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.678 1.706 -2.8
91-day CD 1.490 1.490 --
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader says missile launches were 'warning' against S. Korea-U.S. exercise
-
4
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
5
Angelina Jolie's son to attend South Korea's Yonsei University
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Angelina Jolie's son to attend South Korea's Yonsei University
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader says missile launches were 'warning' against allies' joint exercise
-
5
Weakened typhoon makes landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul to strip Tokyo's trusted trade status in tit-for-tat measure
-
2
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
3
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia
-
4
U.S. prods S. Korea, Japan to seek 'creative' solutions to trade row
-
5
N.K.'s criticism of S. Korea intensifies as allies' joint exercise continues