S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 14, 2019
All Headlines 16:36 August 14, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.169 1.174 -0.5
3-year TB 1.149 1.150 -0.1
10-year TB 1.231 1.229 +0.2
2-year MSB 1.145 1.150 -0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.678 1.678 --
91-day CD 1.490 1.490 --
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
5
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Trump says U.S.-S. Korea talks on defense payment begin
-
4
Seoul waiting for N. Korea's official stance on receiving food aid
-
5
U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense
-
1
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant
-
3
U.S. concerned by N.K. missile development: senior official
-
4
Extremely poor defector mother, son found dead
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant