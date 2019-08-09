Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS' latest Japanese single, 'Lights/Boy With Luv,' certified 'Million' in Japan

All Headlines 16:47 August 09, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- BTS' latest Japanese single, "Lights/Boy With Luv," was certified "Million" by the country's record industry, the first such recognition for a K-pop single album in Japan, the band's management agency said Friday.

The award by the Recording Industry Association of Japan came after the three-track single, released a month earlier, broke the major sales milestone of 1 million in the Japanese market, making BTS the first foreign male artists to earn a million in sales with a single album in Japan, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

Million is the top of the five recognition categories maintained by the Japanese association, including the second-highest, "Double Platinum," awarded to album sales of 750,000.

BTS was awarded three Double Platinum recognitions with three previous Japanese records -- "MIC Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow," "FACE YOURSELF" and "FAKE LOVE/Airplane pt.2."

The latest album topped Japan's Oricon daily single chart for seven consecutive days following its release last month.

This image of BTS is provided by Big Hit Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

