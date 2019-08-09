BTS' latest Japanese single, 'Lights/Boy With Luv,' certified 'Million' in Japan
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- BTS' latest Japanese single, "Lights/Boy With Luv," was certified "Million" by the country's record industry, the first such recognition for a K-pop single album in Japan, the band's management agency said Friday.
The award by the Recording Industry Association of Japan came after the three-track single, released a month earlier, broke the major sales milestone of 1 million in the Japanese market, making BTS the first foreign male artists to earn a million in sales with a single album in Japan, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
Million is the top of the five recognition categories maintained by the Japanese association, including the second-highest, "Double Platinum," awarded to album sales of 750,000.
BTS was awarded three Double Platinum recognitions with three previous Japanese records -- "MIC Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow," "FACE YOURSELF" and "FAKE LOVE/Airplane pt.2."
The latest album topped Japan's Oricon daily single chart for seven consecutive days following its release last month.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
2
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
U.S. recommends S. Korea, Japan find 'creative' solutions to trade dispute
-
5
(LEAD) PM says Japan 'crossed line' with removal of S. Korea from whitelist
-
1
N. Korea warns Seoul will 'pay dearly' for escalating tensions
-
2
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon replaces eight minister-level officials, names new ambassador to U.S.
-
5
(3rd LD) U.S. defense chief arrives in S. Korea