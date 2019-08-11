HP unit fined over unfair business practice
SEJONG, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday that it has fined HP Development Co. 216 million won (US$178,000) for violating laws on subcontracting.
The South Korean unit of Hewlett Packard Enterprise is accused of not paying 649 million won to three subcontractors after they finished projects won from the company in 2012, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
Also, HP Development prodded another subcontractor to pay 314.6 million won to one of the three subcontractors and 55 million won to a further subcontractor in 2014, the FTC said.
Under the law, no prime contractor should compel a subcontractor to provide money, goods, services or other economic profit to the contractor or third parties without justifiable grounds.
HP Development officials were not immediately available for comment.
