Seoul calls for prompt operation of inter-Korean joint military committee
SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Friday called on North Korea to implement an agreement to form a joint military committee with the South after Pyongyang lashed out at Seoul for escalating tensions by holding military exercises with the United States.
On Thursday, North Korea said Seoul could "pay dearly" for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, claiming that the allies' combined drill is "blocking the development of the inter-Korean relations."
----------------
2 Olympic medalists among 5 speed skaters punished for drinking at training center
SEOUL -- Five male South Korean speed skaters, including two Olympic medalists, were penalized by the sport's national federation on Friday for drinking at their training facility.
The Korea Skating Union (KSU) said skaters Kim Tae-yun, Kim Cheol-min, Kim Jun-ho, Kim Jin-su and Noh Jun-soo were each suspended for two months. The KSU said the skaters were found to have consumed alcohol inside the National Training Center in Seoul on June 27. Athletes are strictly prohibited from drinking there.
----------------
Lotte Shopping turns to black in Q2
SEOUL -- Lotte Shopping Co., the operator of South Korea's biggest department store and a leading discount store, said Friday it swung to the black in the second quarter from a year earlier thanks to its department store business.
The key unit of retail giant Lotte Group posted a net profit of 76.9 billion won (US$63.6 million) on a consolidated basis in the April-June period, compared with a net loss of 214 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory briefing.
----------------
FM Kang, Secretary Esper meet, no discussions on defense cost sharing
SEOUL -- South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with new U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in Seoul Friday, but the issue of defense cost-sharing between the two countries didn't come up, a Seoul official said.
The allies face yet another round of negotiations later this year on Seoul's share of the cost of stationing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), as U.S. President Donald Trump is seen as heaping pressure on the Asian ally to pay more.
"There was no mention by Secretary Esper regarding the sharing of the defense cost," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
----------------
Heat wave suffocates Korea as typhoons approach Northeast Asia
SEOUL -- A scorching heat wave will continue to impact much of South Korea throughout this weekend before giving way to rain early next week under the influence of two typhoons approaching Northeast Asia, weather forecasters said Friday.
With heat wave warnings and advisories in effect nationwide, the daily high temperatures will surge above 35 C in Seoul and most other regions until Sunday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
----------------
BTS' latest Japanese single, 'Lights/Boy With Luv,' certified 'Million' in Japan
SEOUL -- BTS' latest Japanese single, "Lights/Boy With Luv," was certified "Million" by the country's record industry, the first such recognition for a K-pop single album in Japan, the band's management agency said Friday.
The award by the Recording Industry Association of Japan came after the three-track single, released a month earlier, broke the major sales milestone of 1 million in the Japanese market, making BTS the first foreign male artists to earn a million in sales with a single album in Japan, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
----------------
Former Seoul police chief convicted in death of activist farmer
SEOUL -- An appellate court on Friday sentenced a former Seoul police chief to a fine of 10 million won (US$8,260) in the 2015 death of an activist farmer who was hit by a police water cannon, reversing a lower court's judgment of acquittal.
The Seoul High Court meted out the penalty to Goo Eun-soo, who served as commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency from 2014 to 2015, after convicting him of negligent homicide in the death of Beak Nam-ki, who fell unconscious after being shot directly by a police water cannon during an anti-government rally in Seoul in November 2015. The farmer, in his 60s, was in a coma before he died of acute renal failure in September 2016.
----------------
Museums open up to summer night visitors with special programs
SEOUL -- A tranquil medium-size art museum that snugly nestles along a historic Joseon-era royal vacation home in Suwon, just south of Seoul, will open to unlikely visitors one night this month -- runners and clubbers.
A music hall with club DJs will be brought into the city-run art space, Suwon Ipark Museum of Art (SIMA), late on Aug. 17 to entertain the special visitors for the museum's rare summer night program designed to celebrate and ride out long, hot summer nights.
The special program, "August Rush," will let participants enjoy, first, the museum's ongoing exhibition "Seong: Fantastic City," featuring the UNESCO-listed, Joseon-era fortress Suwon Hwaseong and its creator Joseon King Jeongjo, and then go out and jog through the historic fortress in the vicinity.
