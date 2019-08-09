Russian military planes intrude into S. Korean air defense zone: report
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Two Russian warplanes reportedly intruded into South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without notification Thursday, prompting Seoul to scramble several fighter jets.
The reported incursion came about two weeks after a Russian military plane violated South Korean airspace on July 23, causing a tense mid-air standoff between the two sides.
SBS, a domestic broadcaster, reported Friday that two TU-142 patrol planes flying between South Korea and Japan first entered Japan's air defense identification zone and then KADIZ over the East Sea. The two countries sent fighter jets in response, the report said.
The defense ministry neither confirmed nor denied the report.
On July 23, Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered KADIZ without prior notice and a Russian plane intruded into the nation's airspace twice above the easternmost islets of Dokdo in the East Sea. South Korea fired hundreds of warning shots. Russia said that flight was part of joint air drills with China.
