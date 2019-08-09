Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says he received 'very beautiful' letter from N.K. leader Thursday: report

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he received a "very beautiful" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this week, Reuters reported.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he received the note on Thursday and that he thinks he will have another meeting with Kim, the agency said.

Keywords
#Trump #NK leader
Issue Keywords
