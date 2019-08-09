Trump says he received 'very beautiful' letter from N.K. leader Thursday: report
All Headlines 23:15 August 09, 2019
WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he received a "very beautiful" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this week, Reuters reported.
Trump told reporters at the White House that he received the note on Thursday and that he thinks he will have another meeting with Kim, the agency said.
