Trump says S. Korea, Japan need to get along: report

All Headlines 23:20 August 09, 2019

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that South Korea and Japan need to get along, Reuters reported, amid a bitter trade and political dispute between the two countries.

Washington has urged its two allies to resolve the row to prevent further damage to trilateral security cooperation against North Korea's nuclear threats.

#Trump #South Korea #Japan
