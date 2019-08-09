(LEAD) Trump says S. Korea, Japan need to get along: report
(ATTN: UPDATES with background; ADDS photo)
WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that South Korea and Japan need to get along, Reuters reported, amid a bitter trade and political dispute between the two countries.
Washington has urged its two allies to resolve the row to prevent further damage to trilateral security cooperation against North Korea's nuclear threats.
Last month Trump said he had been asked by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to get involved and that he would be there if both Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe needed him.
Seoul and Tokyo have seen their relations deteriorate to their worst condition in decades since Japan adopted export curbs against South Korea in early July.
The move came in apparent retaliation for South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.
This month Japan also removed South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners, sparking an angry response from Seoul, which warned it might end a military information-sharing agreement with Tokyo.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
2
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
5
U.S. recommends S. Korea, Japan find 'creative' solutions to trade dispute
-
1
Olympic short track champion Lim Hyo-jun banned for 1 year for sexually harassing male teammate
-
2
N. Korea warns Seoul will 'pay dearly' for escalating tensions
-
3
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon replaces eight minister-level officials, names new ambassador to U.S.