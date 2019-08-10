Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says he has never liked S. Korea-U.S. military drills

All Headlines 00:15 August 10, 2019

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he has never liked military exercises between South Korea and the U.S., adding that Washington should be reimbursed for them.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he had received another "beautiful" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday and that Kim had expressed his displeasure with the drills that began Monday.

"He wasn't happy with the war games, the war games on the other side with the United States" Trump said.

"I've never liked it," he added. "I don't like paying for it ... We should be reimbursed for it."

This Reuters file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington. (Yonhap)

