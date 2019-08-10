Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS

All Headlines 06:27 August 10, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Saturday fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, South Korea's military said.

The projectiles were fired from near the northeastern city of Hamhung and the military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
(END)

Keywords
#NK projectiles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!