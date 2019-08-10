N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
All Headlines 06:27 August 10, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Saturday fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, South Korea's military said.
The projectiles were fired from near the northeastern city of Hamhung and the military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
(END)
