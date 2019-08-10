(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
(ATTN: ADDS more details throughout, photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired yet more unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, the latest launch in a series of saber-rattling moves against the current joint exercise between Seoul and Washington.
Two projectiles were fired from near its eastern coastal city of Hamhung in South Hamgyong Province earlier in the day, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). No other details were immediately known, including their type, flight range and maximum altitude.
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a brief release.
Saturday's launch came just four days after the North fired two projectiles believed to be the newly developed short-range ballistic missiles known as KN-23 into the East Sea. It is also the fifth such launch since July 25, when it also fired two short-range missiles.
Such military moves are apparently a show of force against the combined military exercise between South Korea and the U.S.
The allies kicked off their summertime military exercise on Monday for about a three-week run, which is meant to test South Korea's operational capabilities for the conditions-based transition of wartime operational control of combined forces from Washington to Seoul, according to Seoul officials.
Denouncing the exercise as a rehearsal for invasion, however, the North has repeatedly demanded its cancellation and threatened to seek "a new way" rather than engagement.
Sending a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed his displeasure with the joint military exercises, Trump said Friday.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
2
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
5
(LEAD) PM says Japan 'crossed line' with removal of S. Korea from whitelist
-
1
Olympic short track champion Lim Hyo-jun banned for 1 year for sexually harassing male teammate
-
2
N. Korea warns Seoul will 'pay dearly' for escalating tensions
-
3
N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon replaces eight minister-level officials, names new ambassador to U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense