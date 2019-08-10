U.S. says it is aware of report of N.K. missile launch
WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea and is consulting closely with its allies, South Korea and Japan, a senior U.S. government official said Friday.
North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast Saturday (Seoul time), according to South Korea's military, the regime's fifth launch in just over two weeks.
"We are aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea, and we continue to monitor the situation," the official told Yonhap News Agency. "We are consulting closely with our Japanese and South Korean allies."
North Korea has said the series of launches sends a warning to South Korea and the U.S. over their joint military exercises that began this week.
