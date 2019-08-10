Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. says it is aware of report of N.K. missile launch

All Headlines 07:16 August 10, 2019

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea and is consulting closely with its allies, South Korea and Japan, a senior U.S. government official said Friday.

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast Saturday (Seoul time), according to South Korea's military, the regime's fifth launch in just over two weeks.

"We are aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea, and we continue to monitor the situation," the official told Yonhap News Agency. "We are consulting closely with our Japanese and South Korean allies."

North Korea has said the series of launches sends a warning to South Korea and the U.S. over their joint military exercises that began this week.

A "new-type tactical guided missile" is launched on Aug. 6, 2019, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 7, 2019. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#US-North Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!