Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Cabinet reshuffle signals sweeping reform in prosecution, broadcasting sectors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon's man, Cho Kuk, returns (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cho Kuk-centered Cabinet reshuffle (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk named justice minister (Segye Times)
-- Appointing crony Cho Kuk as justice minister is cronyism (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Justice Minister Cho Kuk set to be eye of the storm (JoongAng Sunday)
-- Moon's objective of Cabinet reshuffle: to speed up judicial reform (Hankyoreh)
-- Cho Kuk is put to the test (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk vows to push forward with prosecution reform (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Eight ministers changed in Cabinet reshuffle (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Defense chiefs talk trilateral strain (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon's trusted aide picked as justice minister (Korea Times)
(END)
