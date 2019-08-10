Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cheong Wa Dae calls N.K. missile firing 'show of force' against S. Korea-U.S. military drill

All Headlines 10:10 August 10, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Saturday that North Korea's latest firing of unidentified projectiles into the East Sea is an apparent show of force against the joint military exercise between Seoul and Washington slated for next week.

Two short-range projectiles were fired from near its eastern coastal city of Hamhung in South Hamgyong Province earlier in the day.

The South Korean military said the projectiles are presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, which flew 400 kilometers with a peak altitude of 48 km.

It is the regime's fifth launch in just over two weeks.

Right after the firing, head of the presidential National Security Office Chung Eui-yong held a meeting with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon.

"They believed that the moves are apparently a show of force against the combined military exercise between South Korea and the U.S. scheduled on Sunday," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a release.

They also said that the Saturday firing is aimed at testing the capabilities of its newly developed short-range projectiles.

A "new-type tactical guided missile" is launched on Aug. 6, 2019, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Aug. 7. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who watched the firing, said this week's missile launches were an "adequate warning" against the joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States that kicked off earlier this week, the KCNA said. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

