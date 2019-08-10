BTS' 'DNA' music video hits 800 mln YouTube views
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop super band BTS' hit song "DNA" surpassed 800 million YouTube views Saturday, the band's first music video to accomplish the feat.
The video of "DNA," the main track off the boy group's EP "Love Yourself:Her" released in September 2017, passed the threshold at 6:29 a.m., according to Big Hit Entertainment.
It is the septet's first music video with 800 million views, following five videos with 500 million clicks, including "Fire" and "Fake Love."
The song ranked on Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart for four weeks in a row upon its release. In February 2018, the Recording Industry Association of America gave it a gold certification.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
2
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
5
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
1
Olympic short track champion Lim Hyo-jun banned for 1 year for sexually harassing male teammate
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss trilateral security cooperation with Japan: official
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS