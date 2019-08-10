N. Korea denounces S. Korea for escalating tension through arms build-up
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea accused South Korea on Saturday of introducing advanced weapons to the Korean Peninsula, claiming that such a military buildup has threatened peace here.
The condemnation came the same day North Korea fired two of what is believed to be its newly developed short-range ballistic missiles -- the fifth such launch in less than three weeks.
Issuing a commentary, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that South Korea "is to be blamed for heightening tension" and "ruining peace and stability" on the Korean Peninsula, as it has been "reinforcing its military power against its dialogue partner."
Pointing to Seoul's plans to purchase F-35A stealth fighter jets and Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as to build more Aegis-equipped destroyers, the North said the assets "are obviously as part of (Seoul's) scheme to be prepared for war" against it.
"If South Korea continues to build up such offensive arms systems, chances of war on the peninsula will be higher and distrust and animosity between the two Koreas will get further deeper," it said, adding that the arms race "will end up with destruction."
South Korea plans to deploy 40 F-35As through 2021, four of which have so far arrived in South Korea. The Seoul military has said the new jets are designed to counter the recent introduction of stealth fighters by other neighboring countries, and its moves to boost military capabilities are part of self-defense efforts.
