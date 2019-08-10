(LEAD) N. Korea denounces S. Korea for escalating tension through arms build-up
(ATTN: RECASTS paras 3,5 with KCNA's English version)
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea accused South Korea on Saturday of introducing advanced weapons to the Korean Peninsula, claiming that such a military buildup has threatened peace and stability.
The condemnation came the same day North Korea fired two of what is believed to be its newly developed short-range ballistic missiles -- the fifth such launch in less than three weeks.
Issuing a commentary, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that South Korea is "the arch criminal escalating tension in the Korean peninsula and wrecker of its peace and stability," as it is "hell-bent on arms buildup against the dialogue partner."
Pointing to Seoul's plans to purchase F-35A stealth fighter jets and Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as to build more Aegis-equipped destroyers, the KCNA said those assets are obviously as part of Seoul's scheme to be prepared for war against it.
"The steady reinforcement of offensive military hardware in South Korea ... will only increase the danger of war on this land with each passing day and further deepen mistrust and hostility between the north and the south," it said, adding that the arms race will "drive the inter-Korean relations to a catastrophic phase" and "only bring ruin."
South Korea plans to deploy 40 F-35As through 2021, four of which have so far arrived in South Korea. The Seoul military has said the new jets are designed to counter the recent introduction of stealth fighters by other neighboring countries, and its moves to boost military capabilities are part of self-defense efforts.
