Trump: Kim Jong-un wants to resume nuclear talks after Seoul-Washington joint exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed his will to restart negotiations on its nuclear program with the United States "as soon as" the joint military exercise between Seoul and Washington is over.
During their surprise meeting in the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom at the end of June, Trump and Kim agreed to resume their nuclear negotiations, which have been stalled since the no-deal Hanoi summit in February.
Despite Washington's proposal for working-level talks, however, North Korea has threatened to seek "a new way" if South Korea and the U.S. go ahead with their combined military exercise and has intensified its display of weapons in recent weeks by test-firing newly developed short-range ballistic missiles.
"In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over," Trump said on Twitter.
On Friday, the president told reporters that he had received another "very beautiful" letter from Kim the previous day, in which the leader expressed his displeasure with the allied exercises.
Trump then said he looks forward to seeing Kim "in the not too distant future," noting that a nuclear-free North Korea will become "one of the most successful countries in the world."
South Korea and the U.S. are scheduled to stage their Combined Command Post Training over 10 days starting Sunday, following four days of "crisis management staff training" that began Monday.
Noting that it was "a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises," Trump said that it was also "a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end."
The allies have said the computer-based exercise aims to better prepare for the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) from Washington to Seoul and to enhance their military readiness.
