N. Korea says leader supervised test firing of 'new weapon'
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Sunday leader Kim Jong-un has supervised the test firing of a "new weapon" in the launch of two projectiles the previous day.
After receiving a report on a new weapon system, Kim "gave an instruction to test it immediately" and "looked round the new weapon at the launching site," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. It did not give further details on what type of weapon it was.
"The detailed analysis of the test-fire result proved that the new weapon system's advantageous and powerful demand of the design was perfectly met," it said.
Kim "expressed great satisfaction" after watching the launch.
On Saturday, North Korea fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, the fifth such launch since July 25. From its eastern coastal city of Hamhung, they flew around 400 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 48 km, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The launch came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had received another "very beautiful" letter from Kim.
Following the latest firings, Trump wrote on Twitter Kim told him through the letter that he wants to resume the denuclearization talks once the joint exercise between the United States and South Korea is over, and that its short range missiles "testing would stop when the exercises end."
The allies began their joint military drill last week, which the North has long condemned as a rehearsal for invasion.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump says he received 'beautiful' letter from N.K. leader, may have another meeting
-
4
Heat wave suffocates Korea as typhoons approach Northeast Asia
-
5
Olympic short track champion Lim Hyo-jun banned for 1 year for sexually harassing male teammate