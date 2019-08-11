Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 August 11, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/26 Sunny 60

Incheon 35/26 Sunny 60

Suwon 35/26 Sunny 60

Cheongju 35/26 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 34/26 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 33/24 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 29/25 Rain 70

Jeonju 33/26 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 31/26 Rain 80

Daegu 34/25 Cloudy 30

Busan 31/26 Cloudy 30

(END)

