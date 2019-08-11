Seoul, Manila to hold 3rd round of FTA talks this week
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the Philippines will hold a third round of free trade talks this week with the aim of striking a trade deal before November, Seoul's trade ministry said Sunday.
The two sides already held FTA talks in June and July, according to the ministry. The upcoming talks will be held from Monday to Wednesday in Busan, South Korea's southeastern port city.
In June, Seoul and Manila officially announced the start of FTA negotiations as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral economic ties.
The two countries set the goal of completing the trade negotiations by November this year, in tune with South Korea's summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries here.
Trade volume between the two has been expanding sharply over the past years, reaching US$15.6 billion in 2018, up 67 percent from $9.3 billion posted in 2010, according to Seoul's trade ministry.
South Korea's exports to the Philippines reached $12 billion in 2018, up 13.6 percent from a year earlier. The Southeast Asian country is South Korea's fifth-largest trading partner among the ASEAN countries.
Semiconductors, petrochemical goods and automobiles were among major export products. In return, South Korea mostly imports agricultural products from the Philippines, the ministry said.
In addition to its FTA with ASEAN, Seoul has been seeking to sign separate deals with individual members for more detailed and customized trade terms.
South Korea already clinched FTAs with Vietnam and Singapore, and is currently in FTA talks with Malaysia and Indonesia as well. If all talks under way are successful, South Korea will have FTA deals with all of its top five trading partners in Southeast Asia.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
1
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) Korean won sinks to over 3-yr low amid escalating trade tensions
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
Students hold anti-Abe protest, demand Seoul's withdrawal from intel-sharing pact with Tokyo
-
3
Heat wave suffocates Korea as typhoons approach Northeast Asia
-
4
(LEAD) Trump: Kim Jong-un wants to resume nuclear talks after Seoul-Washington joint exercise
-
5
BTS' V releases solo song in English