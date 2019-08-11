Hyundai's Nexo named among safest cars in U.S.
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Nexo fuel-cell electric vehicle of Hyundai Motor Co. was named one of the safest cars in the United States, the South Korean carmaker said Sunday.
In a recent safety test by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the 2019 Nexo received the highest rating of Top Safety Pick Plus.
The Nexo was one of only four midsize luxury SUVs to receive the highest rating, along with the 2019 BMW X3 and the 2019 BMW X5, according to IIHS.
The Hyundai Nexo received the highest marks in crash categories that include driver's side small overlap and moderate overlap front and side crashes.
The car also received the highest mark for front crash prevention.
Hyundai Motor said the safety test will likely help further expand the company's U.S. sales, which jumped 12 percent on-year to 57,340 vehicles last month, largely on increased sales of SUVs.
"The IIHS is known for one of the most elaborate safety tests in the world," a company official said. "As the Nexo was given the highest safety rating, it may have a positive impact on potential U.S. customers."
