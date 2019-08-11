BTS' 'Boy With Luv' hits 500 mln YouTube views
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop super band BTS' "Boy With Luv" surpassed 500 million YouTube views Sunday, its management agency said.
The video of the band's main song on the "Map of the Soul: Persona" album released in April, eclipsed the mark earlier in the day, some four months after it went on sale, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
That makes BTS the first South Korean singers with over 5 million YouTube hits for each of its seven music videos, including those of "DNA," "Fake Love," "MIC Drop Remix" and "Idol."
The "DNA" music video surpassed 800 million views on the global streaming site Saturday.
The song "Boy With Luv" has also blazed a trail by winning three Guinness World Records related to the most-watched YouTube video in the 24 hours after the initial release.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
1
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) Korean won sinks to over 3-yr low amid escalating trade tensions
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
Students hold anti-Abe protest, demand Seoul's withdrawal from intel-sharing pact with Tokyo
-
3
Heat wave suffocates Korea as typhoons approach Northeast Asia
-
4
(LEAD) Trump: Kim Jong-un wants to resume nuclear talks after Seoul-Washington joint exercise
-
5
BTS' V releases solo song in English