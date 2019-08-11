Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS' 'Boy With Luv' hits 500 mln YouTube views

All Headlines 14:30 August 11, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop super band BTS' "Boy With Luv" surpassed 500 million YouTube views Sunday, its management agency said.

The video of the band's main song on the "Map of the Soul: Persona" album released in April, eclipsed the mark earlier in the day, some four months after it went on sale, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

That makes BTS the first South Korean singers with over 5 million YouTube hits for each of its seven music videos, including those of "DNA," "Fake Love," "MIC Drop Remix" and "Idol."

The "DNA" music video surpassed 800 million views on the global streaming site Saturday.

The song "Boy With Luv" has also blazed a trail by winning three Guinness World Records related to the most-watched YouTube video in the 24 hours after the initial release.

An image of BTS marking 500 million YouTube views for "Boy With Luv," provided by its agency Bit Hit Entertainment, on Aug. 11, 2019 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

