Cosmetics chief resigns amid boycott
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The head of a major cosmetics developer in South Korea offered to step down Sunday amid a widening boycott of its products, sparked by what many believe to be the company chief's pro-Japan stance.
Korea Kolmar, a major original development manufacturer of cosmetics products, came under fire last week when its Chairman Yoon Dong-han played a short Youtube clip by a supposedly ultra-right activist who reportedly praised Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for not punching South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the face during a gathering of all company workers Wednesday.
"I greatly regret this incident and will stay away from all company matters as of now because this incident took place because of my personal shortcomings," Yoon told a press conference at the company's headquarters in Seoul.
The incident prompted a public uproar as it came amid escalating trade tension between Seoul and Tokyo over the latter's export restrictions.
Tokyo began imposing tougher export restrictions last month on three key materials used to produce semiconductors and display panels, both key export items of South Korea, in what many believe to be a clear attempt to hamper South Korean exports.
Local consumers have since been staging a nationwide boycott of Japanese goods.
Korea Kolmar offered a public apology Friday, saying the video clip was aimed at calling for a calm, instead of an emotional, reaction against the Japanese move.
The company's apology apparently did little to ease public anger, eventually forcing the company chairman to hold a press conference and to step down.
