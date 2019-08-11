Chinese woman found dead on S. Korean resort island of Jeju
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese woman was found dead on the coast of South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju, three days after she went missing, a police official said Sunday.
The body of the 36-year-old, identified by her family name Jin, was found on a rock near an open sea fish farm on Jeju, according to Park Mi-ok, a police official handling the case.
Jin is believed to have gone missing on Thursday in Seogwipo, the southern part of Jeju island, after arguing with her male friend while camping.
Police plan to conduct an autopsy on the body on Monday to determine the exact cause of death, Park said.
(END)
