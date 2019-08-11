Minor earthquake hits near western inter-Korean sea border
All Headlines 19:19 August 11, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- A 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the western inter-Korean sea border, South Korea's meteorological agency said Sunday.
The temblor occurred at around 6:19 p.m. about 5 kilometers west-northwest of South Korea's northernmost island of Baengnyeong, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.
The agency said the quake will have caused no damage.
