Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean Hur Mi-jung wins Ladies Scottish Open

All Headlines 01:45 August 12, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Hur Mi-jung has captured the Ladies Scottish Open in her third LPGA win in five years.

The 29-year-old shot a 20-under 264 to win the four-round tournament on Sunday (local time). Hur shot a five-under 66 on the last day to edge out Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and South Korean Lee Jeong-eun, who tied for second place, at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick in Scotland.

The win was Hur's third career title on the LPGA Tour.

She picked up a check for US$225,000.

This photo, provided by Daehong Communications, shows South Korean golfer Hur Mi-jung. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#LPGA
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!