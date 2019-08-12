Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Trump says Kim wants to resume talks after US-ROK joint exercises (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Trump: N. Korea wants to resume talks after US-ROK drill (Kookmin Daily)
-- Pyongyang criticizes Seoul over military drill with U.S. (Donga llbo)
-- Trump says Kim wants talks after US-ROK joint drill (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Pyongyang criticizes Seoul over 'war game' with U.S. (Segye Times)
-- Kim wants dialogue with U.S., not S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. says it received Kim's letter at Panmunjom (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Trump says Kim wants to resume talks after US-ROK drill (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon government filled with professor-turned-minister 'polifessors' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kim sends letter to Trump, lambasts S. Korea over drill with U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- N. Korea sends letter to Trump, criticizes S.K. over drill with U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Weapons test held as North contacts U.S. (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Pyongyang lambasts Seoul over military exercise with US (Korea Herald)
-- NK criticizes Seoul; 'engages' US for talks (Korea Times)
