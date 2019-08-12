Korean-language dailies

-- Trump says Kim wants to resume talks after US-ROK joint exercises (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Trump: N. Korea wants to resume talks after US-ROK drill (Kookmin Daily)

-- Pyongyang criticizes Seoul over military drill with U.S. (Donga llbo)

-- Trump says Kim wants talks after US-ROK joint drill (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Pyongyang criticizes Seoul over 'war game' with U.S. (Segye Times)

-- Kim wants dialogue with U.S., not S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. says it received Kim's letter at Panmunjom (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Trump says Kim wants to resume talks after US-ROK drill (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon government filled with professor-turned-minister 'polifessors' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Kim sends letter to Trump, lambasts S. Korea over drill with U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- N. Korea sends letter to Trump, criticizes S.K. over drill with U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)

