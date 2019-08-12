(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 12)

Affected by an escalation in the US-China trade war and Japan's export curbs against South Korea, business sentiment here has deteriorated to the lowest in over a decade. The business survey index for August, based on a poll of 600 local firms by the Korea Economic Research Institute, came to 80.7, marking the lowest since 76.1 in March 2009. A reading below 100 means that pessimists outnumber optimists, with a figure above the benchmark pointing to the opposite.