(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 12)
Growing security threat
: North Korea should stop testing tactical missiles
North Korea's continued test-firing of short-range ballistic missiles has not only posed a security threat to South Korea, but also raises questions about the North's commitment to denuclearization and peace on the peninsula. Pyongyang appears to be trying to buy time to develop more tactical weapons while delaying denuclearization.
On Saturday, the North fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles from the east coast town of Hamhung into the East Sea. The launch ― the seventh this year ― was the fifth of its kind since July 25. Pyongyang test-fired its new KN-23 short-range missiles resembling Russia's Iskander tactical ballistic missiles on May 4 and 9. It also launched similar projectiles on July 25 and 31 as well as Aug. 2 and 6.
The latest tests last month and this month were seen as a show of force against a joint military exercise between South Korea and the U.S. But, Saturday's launch raises concerns that the North might have gone beyond its simple saber-rattling in protest against the drill. Military experts said the North fired a new type of tactical surface-to-surface missile different from the KN-23.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the missiles flew around 400 kilometers at altitudes up to 48 kilometers with a top speed of around Mach 6.1. The missiles, powered by solid fuel, were fired from a transporter erector launcher (TEL), which makes them difficult to detect before their launch. The North seemed to have successfully developed tactical missiles which may evade South Korea's Kill Chain pre-emptive strike platform and its missile defense system.
Now the problem is how to respond. The Moon Jae-in government only called on Pyongyang to stop additional firing of any projectiles which could escalate military tensions.
Yet the administration gave the impression that it is refraining from playing hardball with the Kim Jong-un regime on the missile issue. Seoul is apparently taking a cautious approach not to have any negative effect on the possible resumption of stalled nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
What is more serious is U.S. President Trump's complacent stance on the North's provocations. Trump has gone out of his way to play down the risks and serious nature of Pyongyang's repeated test-firings of missiles. He does not think it matters as long as the North launches short-range missile that pose no direct threat to the U.S. mainland. He even seems to give the Kim regime a license to develop and deploy such tactical missiles, which are a direct threat to the South.
After receiving another letter from Kim, Trump said the North Korean leader expressed his will to restart denuclearization talks as soon as the joint drill is over.
In response to Kim's displeasure with the "ridiculous and expensive exercise," Trump even said he had "never" like the combined exercise either. He seemed to disregard the defense alliance with Seoul. Actually he is trying to force the South to pay much more for the upkeep of U.S. troops here. His priority appears to be making a nuclear deal with the North only for his re-election.
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
5
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Korean won sinks to over 3-yr low amid escalating trade tensions
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined military exercise despite N.K. warnings
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. says inter-Korean contact difficult until Seoul gives 'plausible excuse' for military drill with U.S.
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says leader supervised test-firing of 'new weapon'
-
3
Students hold anti-Abe protest, demand Seoul's withdrawal from intel-sharing pact with Tokyo
-
4
(LEAD) Trump: Kim Jong-un wants to resume nuclear talks after Seoul-Washington joint exercise
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. says inter-Korean contact difficult until Seoul gives 'plausible excuse' for military drill with U.S.