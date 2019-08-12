(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 12)

What is more serious is U.S. President Trump's complacent stance on the North's provocations. Trump has gone out of his way to play down the risks and serious nature of Pyongyang's repeated test-firings of missiles. He does not think it matters as long as the North launches short-range missile that pose no direct threat to the U.S. mainland. He even seems to give the Kim regime a license to develop and deploy such tactical missiles, which are a direct threat to the South.