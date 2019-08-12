S. Korea drops all 3 matches in Olympic men's volleyball qualifying tourney
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has closed out a men's Olympic volleyball qualifying tournament with its third straight loss.
South Korea fell to Belgium in straight sets at the FIVB Men's Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament at Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Sunday (local time).
Belgium held off South Korea to take the first set 27-25, before taking the next two sets 25-21 and 26-24.
Heo Su-bong led South Korea with 20 points, the only player on the team to reach double figures in scoring.
South Korea had earlier lost to the Netherlands and the United States in Pool B action.
There were six groups of four in this tournament held across six different locations, and only the group winners earned direct qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. South Korea and other non-group winners will have to go through their regional qualifiers next year.
The Asian qualifying event will take place in January 2020. South Korea hasn't played in the Olympics since 2000 in Sydney.
South Korea's fate had already been sealed after its 3-0 loss to the United States on Saturday. Coached by Im Do-heon, South Korea was the lowest-ranked team in Pool B at No. 24, behind the U.S. (No. 2), Belgium (No. 12) and the Netherlands (No. 15).
South Korea was trying to end the tournament on a positive note but couldn't get past Belgium.
