Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Aug. 12

All Headlines 08:58 August 12, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on analysis of N. Korea's 'new missile'

-- Moon to hold meeting with senior presidential aides

-- S. Koreans to mark 'comfort women' day

-- LPGA veteran ends 5-year title drought in Scotland

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up on financial markets amid trade disputes

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!