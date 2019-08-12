Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin blanks Arizona over 7 innings for 12th win
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Back from a sore neck, Los Angeles Dodgers' South Korean starter Ryu Hyun-jin picked up right where he left off.
The left-hander resumed his Cy Young pursuit with seven shutout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time). Ryu improved to 12-2 while lowering his major league-best ERA from 1.53 to 1.45, as the Dodgers took the game 9-3.
Ryu held the Diamondbacks to only five singles, while striking out four, walking one and hitting another.
No one in baseball has a sub-2.00 ERA this year.
Ryu was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to the game. He'd been sidelined with neck soreness after stifling the Colorado Rockies over six scoreless innings at Coors Field in Denver.
And Ryu didn't miss a beat. He hit the leadoff man, Tim Locastro, to start the game but held the Diamondbacks without a hit until Christian Walker got a single with two outs in the fourth.
Ryu pitched out of two-out jams in the fifth and sixth innings.
With men at second and third in the fifth, Ryu induced a soft groundout off the bat of Locastro.
The Diamondbacks opened the sixth with back-to-back singles off Ryu by Ketel Marte and Eduardo Escobar. Marte moved to third on a deep flyout to right field by Walker but was stranded there when Wilmer Flores grounded into an inning-ending, 5-4-3 double play.
Prior to this game, opponents had gone only 6-for-47 against Ryu with men in scoring position with two outs.
The Dodgers spotted Ryu a 3-0 lead in the bottom first, thanks to a two-run blast by Justin Turner and a solo shot by Cody Bellinger. They added a run in the second and two more in the third. Turner launched his second dinger of the game as part of the two-run fifth, and that was more than enough run support for Ryu.
Ryu pitched around a two-out single in the seventh inning and handed the reins over to Yimi Garcia to begin the eighth with the Dodgers up 8-0.
Ryu is now 9-0 at Dodger Stadium this year. In his last eight home starts, Ryu has allowed just two earned runs in 57 2/3 innings.
Escobar broke the Dodgers' shutout bid with a solo home run in the eighth, but the Dodgers got one back in the bottom of the eighth. Arizona managed two more in the top of the ninth to make the final score a bit more respectable.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
5
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Korean won sinks to over 3-yr low amid escalating trade tensions
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined military exercise despite N.K. warnings
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. says inter-Korean contact difficult until Seoul gives 'plausible excuse' for military drill with U.S.
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says leader supervised test-firing of 'new weapon'
-
3
Students hold anti-Abe protest, demand Seoul's withdrawal from intel-sharing pact with Tokyo
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. says inter-Korean contact difficult until Seoul gives 'plausible excuse' for military drill with U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) Trump: Kim Jong-un wants to resume nuclear talks after Seoul-Washington joint exercise